Image by onze82, Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivativeWorks 3.0 License

Image by onze82,

Creative Commons By-NC-ND 3.0 License

Middle-Earth for 5e

So, you want to play in a Middle-earth setting using the rules from 5th edition. There are many other fine games specifically designed for roleplaying in Middle-earth which you may have already considered. After all, 5e is designed for more fantastic magical settings, but it can be done with some effort by both the dungeon master and the players.

These materials below are designed for playing Middle-earth in the Third Age. Choose what you find useful for your own game.

If you don't own any of the 5e books, you can still play using the freely-available Basic Rules, System Reference Document, and downloadable character sheets from Wizards of the Coast.

Character Creation

Races

Races and subraces from Middle-earth in the Third Age.

Classes

Classes for a low-magic setting like Middle-earth in the Third Age.

Deities

The pantheon of the "gods" (Valar) of Middle-earth in the Third Age. This may be useful for cleric or warlock classes, if such classes are used in your setting.

Languages

Languages in Middle-earth during the Third Age, and how to use them with the 5e rules.

Monsters and Villians

Monsters

Stat blocks for creatures and monsters that may be found in Middle-earth in the Third Age.

Additional Resources

Magic & Spellcasting



Middle-earth has a different feel than other fantasy settings, especially when it comes to spellcasting. These simple tweaks may help guide magic users in the right direction.

Invisibility and the Unseen Realm

A simple tweak to traditional invisibility to align it with the world of Middle-earth.

Corruption

Optional rules for bringing the peril of corruption, a pivotal theme in stories of Middle-earth, to your game.

Herbalism

A compendium of herbs found in Third Age Middle-earth, how they can be found, and their many uses.

Artifacts

Bibelots, mathoms, and magical items from Middle-earth.